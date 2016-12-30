Is Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10221.04, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has a large market cap size. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/5/1987. Harley-Davidson, Inc. is in the Recreational Vehicles industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Harley-Davidson, Inc., is 2277.6, and so far today it has a volume of 377340. Performance year to date since the 11/5/1987 is 31.99%.

To help you determine whether Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.45 and forward P/E is 13.78. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.59. P/S ratio is 1.68 and the P/B ratio is 5.21. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 12.85 and 21.51 respectively.

At the current price Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is trading at, 58.25 (0.15% today), Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.41%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 36.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.77, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.98% after growing -4.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -7.30%, and -3.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 175.74, and the number of shares float is 175.57. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 95.40%. The float short is 12.91%, with the short ratio at a value of 9.95. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.70%, and also a return on investment of 8.70%.

The ability for Harley-Davidson, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is 2.6 and total debt/equity is 3.48. In terms of margins, Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a gross margin of 40.10%, with its operating margin at 17.30%, and Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a profit margin of 11.30%.

The 52 week high is -6.04%, with 65.02% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.05% and the 200 day simple moving average is 14.54%.

