Is Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12811.42, Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has a large market cap size. Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/31/1981. Harris Corporation is in the Communication Equipment industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Harris Corporation, is 711.22, and so far today it has a volume of 187031. Performance year to date since the 12/31/1981 is 21.46%.

To help you determine whether Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 36.4 and forward P/E is 16.27. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Harris Corporation has a value for PEG of 0.87. P/S ratio is 1.73 and the P/B ratio is 4.18. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 45.11 and 26.63 respectively.

At the current price Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) is trading at, 102.58 (-0.51% today), Harris Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.06%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 75.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.83, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.24% after growing -11.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 7.40%, and -3.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 124.25, and the number of shares float is 123.61. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 86.10%. The float short is 2.10%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.65. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.80%, and also a return on investment of 6.90%.

The ability for Harris Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 1.34 and total debt/equity is 1.47. In terms of margins, Harris Corporation has a gross margin of 31.30%, with its operating margin at 10.60%, and Harris Corporation has a profit margin of 4.50%.

The 52 week high is -4.61%, with 47.95% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.08% and the 200 day simple moving average is 17.22%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.