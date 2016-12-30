Is HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 27499.64, HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has a large market cap size. HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/10/2011. HCA Holdings, Inc. is in the Hospitals industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for HCA Holdings, Inc., is 3318.36, and so far today it has a volume of 979499. Performance year to date since the 3/10/2011 is 9.26%.

To help you determine whether HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 11.68 and forward P/E is 10.4. PEG perhaps more useful shows that HCA Holdings, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.02. P/S ratio is 0.67 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 40.62 and 9.74 respectively.

At the current price HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is trading at, 74.15 (0.35% today), HCA Holdings, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.33, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.81% after growing 19.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 50.70%, and 4.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 372.17, and the number of shares float is 303.04. The senior management bring insider ownership to 18.40%, and institutional ownership is at 71.50%. The float short is 4.08%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.72. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.70%, and also a return on investment of 18.90%.

The ability for HCA Holdings, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.7, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, HCA Holdings, Inc. has a gross margin of 83.40%, with its operating margin at 14.40%, and HCA Holdings, Inc. has a profit margin of 6.20%.

The 52 week high is -11.40%, with 23.44% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.33% and the 200 day simple moving average is -3.46%.

