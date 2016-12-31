Is HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13702.02, HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has a large market cap size. HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/5/1987. HCP, Inc. is in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry and Financial sector. Average volume for HCP, Inc., is 4164.45, and so far today it has a volume of 1942346. Performance year to date since the 11/5/1987 is -10.54%.

To help you determine whether HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 36.56. PEG perhaps more useful shows that HCP, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 5.22 and the P/B ratio is 1.49. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 103.1 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) is trading at, 29.73 (1.27% today), HCP, Inc. has a dividend yield of 5.04%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 157.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.07, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -41.81% after growing -162.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 30.00%, and -0.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 466.69, and the number of shares float is 465.84. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 94.90%. The float short is 4.50%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.03. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.20%, and also a return on investment of -0.50%.

The ability for HCP, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.04 and total debt/equity is 1.19. In terms of margins, HCP, Inc. has a gross margin of 72.60%, with its operating margin at 44.30%, and HCP, Inc. has a profit margin of 26.10%.

The 52 week high is -18.25%, with 35.80% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.10% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.39%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.