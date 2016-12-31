Is Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12290.94, Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has a large market cap size. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/3/1995. Henry Schein, Inc. is in the Medical Equipment Wholesale industry and Services sector. Average volume for Henry Schein, Inc., is 835.06, and so far today it has a volume of 184436. Performance year to date since the 11/3/1995 is -3.21%.

To help you determine whether Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 25.43 and forward P/E is 21.12. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Henry Schein, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.27. P/S ratio is 1.09 and the P/B ratio is 4.28. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 161.3 and 21 respectively.

At the current price Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) is trading at, 151.83 (-0.84% today), Henry Schein, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.02, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.28% after growing 4.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 7.50%, and 6.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 80.27, and the number of shares float is 79.48. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 94.30%. The float short is 4.98%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.74. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.50%, and also a return on investment of 14.10%.

The ability for Henry Schein, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.25 and total debt/equity is 0.37. In terms of margins, Henry Schein, Inc. has a gross margin of 28.10%, with its operating margin at 6.70%, and Henry Schein, Inc. has a profit margin of 4.40%.

The 52 week high is -17.03%, with 6.44% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.64% and the 200 day simple moving average is -8.26%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.