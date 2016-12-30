Is Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 19893.38, Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has a large market cap size. Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/6/1983. Hess Corporation is in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Hess Corporation, is 4074.27, and so far today it has a volume of 880328. Performance year to date since the 4/6/1983 is 32.19%.

To help you determine whether Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is *TBA. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Hess Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 4.11 and the P/B ratio is 0.99. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 5.64 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is trading at, 62.43 (-0.75% today), Hess Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.59%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -10.54, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 41.10% after growing -299.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -19.40%, and -27.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 316.27, and the number of shares float is 280.43. The senior management bring insider ownership to 12.56%, and institutional ownership is at 84.60%. The float short is 8.76%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.03. Management has seen a return on assets of -9.00%, and also a return on investment of -10.30%.

The ability for Hess Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.9, and quick ratio is 1.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.34 and total debt/equity is 0.37. In terms of margins, Hess Corporation has a gross margin of 77.30%, with its operating margin at -84.40%, and Hess Corporation has a profit margin of -63.80%.

The 52 week high is -4.40%, with 96.25% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 13.80% and the 200 day simple moving average is 14.07%.

