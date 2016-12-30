Is Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 38759.1, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has a large market cap size. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/19/2015. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is in the Diversified Computer Systems industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, is 11357.82, and so far today it has a volume of 2742945. Performance year to date since the 10/19/2015 is 55.35%.

To help you determine whether Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 12.73 and forward P/E is 11.28. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a value for PEG of 7.79. P/S ratio is 0.77 and the P/B ratio is 1.26. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.44 and 29.7 respectively.

At the current price Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is trading at, 23.08 (-1.14% today), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a dividend yield of 0.99%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 12.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.83, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 0.98% after growing 35.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -78.30%, and -7.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1660.63, and the number of shares float is 1660.31. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 81.20%. The float short is 1.32%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.93. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.00%, and also a return on investment of 6.80%.

The ability for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.4 and total debt/equity is 0.51. In terms of margins, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a gross margin of 29.20%, with its operating margin at 8.30%, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a profit margin of 6.30%.

The 52 week high is -6.67%, with 100.82% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.30% and the 200 day simple moving average is 13.63%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.