Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 27050.53, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has a large market cap size. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/12/2013. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is in the Lodging industry and Services sector. Average volume for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., is 9415.73, and so far today it has a volume of 1960489. Performance year to date since the 12/12/2013 is 28.94%.

To help you determine whether Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.41 and forward P/E is 27.33. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.62. P/S ratio is 2.33 and the P/B ratio is 4.13. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 31.49 and 43.98 respectively.

At the current price Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is trading at, 27.12 (-0.48% today), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.03%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 17.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.57, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 13.94% after growing 108.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -33.20%, and 1.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 992.68, and the number of shares float is 524.61. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 97.30%. The float short is 5.57%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.11. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.00%, and also a return on investment of 12.00%.

The ability for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 1.57 and total debt/equity is 1.6. In terms of margins, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a gross margin of 62.10%, with its operating margin at 16.70%, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a profit margin of 13.40%.

The 52 week high is -2.97%, with 69.93% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.10% and the 200 day simple moving average is 17.36%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.