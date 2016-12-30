Is Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11124.16, Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has a large market cap size. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Hologic, Inc. is in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Hologic, Inc., is 2654.35, and so far today it has a volume of 734555. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 3.59%.

To help you determine whether Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 34.64 and forward P/E is 17.07. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Hologic, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.52. P/S ratio is 3.93 and the P/B ratio is 5.19. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 20.28 and 16.15 respectively.

At the current price Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) is trading at, 40.1 (0.05% today), Hologic, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.16, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.26% after growing 154.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 282.90%, and 3.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 277.55, and the number of shares float is 276.57. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 98.30%. The float short is 1.33%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.39. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.50%, and also a return on investment of 8.40%.

The ability for Hologic, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 1.42 and total debt/equity is 1.56. In terms of margins, Hologic, Inc. has a gross margin of 55.20%, with its operating margin at 19.20%, and Hologic, Inc. has a profit margin of 11.70%.

The 52 week high is -2.22%, with 25.94% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.28% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.86%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.