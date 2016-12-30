Is Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 53337.91, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has a large market cap size. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/17/1980. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Honda Motor Co., Ltd., is 660.5, and so far today it has a volume of 309507. Performance year to date since the 3/17/1980 is -8.30%.

To help you determine whether Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.21 and forward P/E is 10.68. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a value for PEG of 0.65. P/S ratio is 0.45 and the P/B ratio is 0.94. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 3.55 and 35.21 respectively.

At the current price Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) is trading at, 29.13 (-0.51% today), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a dividend yield of 2.66%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 31.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.81, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.65% after growing -32.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 38.60%, and -9.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1821.65, and the number of shares float is 1718.75. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 3.10%. The float short is 0.04%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.96. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.20%, and also a return on investment of 2.00%.

The ability for Honda Motor Co., Ltd., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.54 and total debt/equity is 0.94. In terms of margins, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a gross margin of 22.80%, with its operating margin at 4.20%, and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a profit margin of 2.70%.

The 52 week high is -10.09%, with 21.22% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.84% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.16%.

