Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 88353.72, Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has a large market cap size. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1970. Honeywell International Inc. is in the Diversified Machinery industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Honeywell International Inc., is 3916.87, and so far today it has a volume of 1014780. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1970 is 14.48%.

To help you determine whether Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.13 and forward P/E is 16.5. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Honeywell International Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.4. P/S ratio is 2.25 and the P/B ratio is 4.62. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 10.25 and 102.62 respectively.

At the current price Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is trading at, 115.58 (-0.36% today), Honeywell International Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.29%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 45.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.4, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.89% after growing 13.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 0.00%, and 2.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 761.67, and the number of shares float is 759.95. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 76.00%. The float short is 0.63%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.22. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.70%, and also a return on investment of 16.00%.

The ability for Honeywell International Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.5 and total debt/equity is 0.83. In terms of margins, Honeywell International Inc. has a gross margin of 31.90%, with its operating margin at 16.90%, and Honeywell International Inc. has a profit margin of 12.60%.

The 52 week high is -2.63%, with 26.07% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.45% and the 200 day simple moving average is 2.02%.

