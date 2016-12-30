Is Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18564.43, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has a large market cap size. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1990. Hormel Foods Corporation is in the Meat Products industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Hormel Foods Corporation, is 2634.19, and so far today it has a volume of 925175. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1990 is -9.52%.

To help you determine whether Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.47 and forward P/E is 20.02. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Hormel Foods Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.76. P/S ratio is 1.95 and the P/B ratio is 4.19. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 44.71 and 42.12 respectively.

At the current price Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is trading at, 34.78 (-1.31% today), Hormel Foods Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.93%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 29.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.64, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.41% after growing 29.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 30.40%, and 9.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 526.8, and the number of shares float is 269.32. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 35.00%. The float short is 9.08%, with the short ratio at a value of 9.28. Management has seen a return on assets of 14.30%, and also a return on investment of 19.10%.

The ability for Hormel Foods Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.9, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 0.06 and total debt/equity is 0.06. In terms of margins, Hormel Foods Corporation has a gross margin of 22.70%, with its operating margin at 13.90%, and Hormel Foods Corporation has a profit margin of 9.30%.

The 52 week high is -23.05%, with 4.82% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.66% and the 200 day simple moving average is -6.13%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.