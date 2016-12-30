Is Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13777.31, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has a large market cap size. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/6/1983. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., is 10179.74, and so far today it has a volume of 3064215. Performance year to date since the 4/6/1983 is 28.75%.

To help you determine whether Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.52 and forward P/E is 27.65. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 2.54 and the P/B ratio is 1.96. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 40.52 and 56.93 respectively.

At the current price Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) is trading at, 18.88 (0.67% today), Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a dividend yield of 5.33%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 74.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.07, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -31.45% after growing -23.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 26.80%, and 0.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 734.79, and the number of shares float is 725.88. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.90%, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 10.48%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.48. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.90%, and also a return on investment of 5.90%.

The ability for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.53 and total debt/equity is 0.53. In terms of margins, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 12.50%, and Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a profit margin of 14.70%.

The 52 week high is -1.96%, with 63.37% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 11.26% and the 200 day simple moving average is 16.98%.

