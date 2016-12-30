Is HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 25546.95, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has a large market cap size. HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1962. HP Inc. is in the Diversified Computer Systems industry and Technology sector. Average volume for HP Inc., is 12001.7, and so far today it has a volume of 5209994. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1962 is 31.03%.

To help you determine whether HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 9.76 and forward P/E is 9.07. PEG perhaps more useful shows that HP Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.53 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.06 and 13.18 respectively.

At the current price HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is trading at, 14.81 (-0.84% today), HP Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.55%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 34.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.53, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.65% after growing -24.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -64.40%, and 2.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1709.97, and the number of shares float is 1700.31. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 79.80%. The float short is 1.54%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.19. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.30%, and also a return on investment of 83.30%.

The ability for HP Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, HP Inc. has a gross margin of 18.70%, with its operating margin at 7.40%, and HP Inc. has a profit margin of 5.20%.

The 52 week high is -8.06%, with 72.66% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.52% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.64%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.