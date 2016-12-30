Is HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 160369.74, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has a large market cap size. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/16/1999. HSBC Holdings plc is in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for HSBC Holdings plc, is 2161.76, and so far today it has a volume of 1225470. Performance year to date since the 7/16/1999 is 8.60%.

To help you determine whether HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 12.43 and forward P/E is 11.46. PEG perhaps more useful shows that HSBC Holdings plc has a value for PEG of 8.88. P/S ratio is 3.48 and the P/B ratio is 0.9. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.17 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) is trading at, 40.19 (1.06% today), HSBC Holdings plc has a dividend yield of 5.03%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.2, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 22.18% after growing -6.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is *TBA, and -38.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 4032.43, and the number of shares float is 3792.73. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 2.20%. The float short is 0.14%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.4. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.40%, and also a return on investment of 6.90%.

The ability for HSBC Holdings plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.38 and total debt/equity is 0.38. In terms of margins, HSBC Holdings plc has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at *TBA, and HSBC Holdings plc has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -6.69%, with 44.33% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.66% and the 200 day simple moving average is 16.76%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.