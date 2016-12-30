Is Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14441.92, Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) has a large market cap size. Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE: HNP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/6/1994. Huaneng Power International, Inc. is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for Huaneng Power International, Inc., is 76.24, and so far today it has a volume of 54169. Performance year to date since the 10/6/1994 is -24.29%.

To help you determine whether Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 6.18 and forward P/E is 14.08. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a value for PEG of 0.47. P/S ratio is 0.87 and the P/B ratio is 0.81. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and 5.69 respectively.

At the current price Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) is trading at, 26.04 (0.27% today), Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a dividend yield of 11.13%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 64.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.2, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -37.77% after growing 23.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -16.10%, and -21.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 556.1, and the number of shares float is 104.51. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 2.30%. The float short is 0.17%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.29. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.60%, and also a return on investment of 9.20%.

The ability for Huaneng Power International, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.3, and quick ratio is 0.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.99 and total debt/equity is 1.96. In terms of margins, Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a gross margin of 97.20%, with its operating margin at 21.10%, and Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a profit margin of 9.40%.

The 52 week high is -31.09%, with 13.99% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.23% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.37%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.