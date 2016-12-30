Is Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 30319.7, Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has a large market cap size. Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/31/1981. Humana Inc. is in the Health Care Plans industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Humana Inc., is 1449, and so far today it has a volume of 742246. Performance year to date since the 12/31/1981 is 14.23%.

To help you determine whether Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 27.43 and forward P/E is 19.02. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Humana Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.04. P/S ratio is 0.55 and the P/B ratio is 2.69. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.48 and 6.99 respectively.

At the current price Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is trading at, 204.07 (0.57% today), Humana Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.57%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 15.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 7.4, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.72% after growing 14.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 42.90%, and 2.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 149.42, and the number of shares float is 148.37. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 93.60%. The float short is 1.28%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.31. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.10%, and also a return on investment of 9.90%.

The ability for Humana Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.34 and total debt/equity is 0.38. In terms of margins, Humana Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 4.50%, and Humana Inc. has a profit margin of 2.00%.

The 52 week high is -6.30%, with 36.27% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.01% and the 200 day simple moving average is 13.18%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.