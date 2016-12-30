Is Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14093.83, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has a large market cap size. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, is 14206.1, and so far today it has a volume of 5037578. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 21.61%.

To help you determine whether Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.24 and forward P/E is 13.74. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a value for PEG of 1.69. P/S ratio is 5.97 and the P/B ratio is 1.32. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.06 and 13.89 respectively.

At the current price Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is trading at, 13.19 (0.84% today), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a dividend yield of 2.45%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 38.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.72, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 32.78% after growing 12.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -35.80%, and 28.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1077.51, and the number of shares float is 1074.1. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 69.90%. The float short is 2.32%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.76. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.70%, and also a return on investment of 12.30%.

The ability for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.97 and total debt/equity is 0.97. In terms of margins, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 83.80%, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a profit margin of 25.30%.

The 52 week high is -2.73%, with 73.22% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 10.12% and the 200 day simple moving average is 29.89%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.