Is ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 21503.36, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has a large market cap size. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/28/2000. ICICI Bank Limited is in the Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for ICICI Bank Limited, is 9830.77, and so far today it has a volume of 2371651. Performance year to date since the 3/28/2000 is -3.51%.

To help you determine whether ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 23.57 and forward P/E is 11.38. PEG perhaps more useful shows that ICICI Bank Limited has a value for PEG of 1.07. P/S ratio is 4.85 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is trading at, 7.53 (1.76% today), ICICI Bank Limited has a dividend yield of 2.03%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.31, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 22.64% after growing -16.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -12.90%, and 26.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2905.86, and the number of shares float is 2903.5. The senior management bring insider ownership to 62.40%, and institutional ownership is at 22.30%. The float short is 0.25%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.75. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 4.50%.

The ability for ICICI Bank Limited, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, ICICI Bank Limited has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at *TBA, and ICICI Bank Limited has a profit margin of 0.00%.

The 52 week high is -14.43%, with 49.28% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -4.94% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.04%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.