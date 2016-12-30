Is IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10517.39, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has a large market cap size. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/24/1991. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is in the Diagnostic Substances industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., is 523.12, and so far today it has a volume of 185493. Performance year to date since the 6/24/1991 is 61.93%.

To help you determine whether IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 50.2 and forward P/E is 41.62. PEG perhaps more useful shows that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.35. P/S ratio is 6.07 and the P/B ratio is 193.57. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 26.86 and 43.28 respectively.

At the current price IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is trading at, 118.24 (0.14% today), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.35, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 19.20% after growing 14.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 30.10%, and 10.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 89.07, and the number of shares float is 88.22. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.30%, and institutional ownership is at 94.10%. The float short is 4.01%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.76. Management has seen a return on assets of 14.40%, and also a return on investment of 22.10%.

The ability for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 9.1 and total debt/equity is 17.99. In terms of margins, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a gross margin of 55.00%, with its operating margin at 19.20%, and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a profit margin of 12.40%.

The 52 week high is -2.90%, with 86.26% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.40% and the 200 day simple moving average is 17.79%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.