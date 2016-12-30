Is IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14856.45, IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO) has a large market cap size. IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ: INFO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/19/2014. IHS Markit Ltd. is in the Business Services industry and Services sector. Average volume for IHS Markit Ltd., is 2531.65, and so far today it has a volume of 1106027. Performance year to date since the 6/19/2014 is 16.37%.

To help you determine whether IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 108.7 and forward P/E is 17.09. PEG perhaps more useful shows that IHS Markit Ltd. has a value for PEG of 7.84. P/S ratio is 6.91 and the P/B ratio is 1.42. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO) is trading at, 35.37 (0.73% today), IHS Markit Ltd. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.32, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 16.70% after growing -10.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -325.70%, and 161.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 423.14, and the number of shares float is 414.16. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.90%, and institutional ownership is at 91.30%. The float short is 1.49%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.44. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 6.30%.

The ability for IHS Markit Ltd., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.7, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.37 and total debt/equity is 0.39. In terms of margins, IHS Markit Ltd. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 9.00%, and IHS Markit Ltd. has a profit margin of 4.10%.

The 52 week high is -6.57%, with 35.96% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.10% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.71%.

