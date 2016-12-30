Is Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 42925.39, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has a large market cap size. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/5/1987. Illinois Tool Works Inc. is in the Diversified Machinery industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Illinois Tool Works Inc., is 1595.19, and so far today it has a volume of 281741. Performance year to date since the 11/5/1987 is 35.06%.

To help you determine whether Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.33 and forward P/E is 19.94. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.44. P/S ratio is 3.19 and the P/B ratio is 9.05. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 18.67 and 33.77 respectively.

At the current price Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is trading at, 122.23 (-0.21% today), Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.12%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 41.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.49, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.25% after growing 9.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 8.10%, and 4.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 350.44, and the number of shares float is 349.86. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 76.50%. The float short is 1.97%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.33. Management has seen a return on assets of 12.70%, and also a return on investment of 16.20%.

The ability for Illinois Tool Works Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.8, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is 1.32 and total debt/equity is 1.61. In terms of margins, Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a gross margin of 41.90%, with its operating margin at 22.30%, and Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a profit margin of 14.70%.

The 52 week high is -4.00%, with 57.82% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.00% and the 200 day simple moving average is 9.16%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.