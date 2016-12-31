Is Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18883.87, Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has a large market cap size. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/28/2000. Illumina, Inc. is in the Biotechnology industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Illumina, Inc., is 1559.87, and so far today it has a volume of 357508. Performance year to date since the 7/28/2000 is -32.94%.

To help you determine whether Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 43.04 and forward P/E is 35.07. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Illumina, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.97. P/S ratio is 7.97 and the P/B ratio is 8.43. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 12.29 and 44.75 respectively.

At the current price Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is trading at, 128.23 (-0.38% today), Illumina, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.99, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.51% after growing 30.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 10.40%, and 10.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 146.71, and the number of shares float is 145.15. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.70%, and institutional ownership is at 94.90%. The float short is 2.90%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.7. Management has seen a return on assets of 11.30%, and also a return on investment of 16.60%.

The ability for Illumina, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.6, and quick ratio is 3.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.46 and total debt/equity is 0.47. In terms of margins, Illumina, Inc. has a gross margin of 69.90%, with its operating margin at 24.80%, and Illumina, Inc. has a profit margin of 18.70%.

The 52 week high is -34.73%, with 7.43% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.73% and the 200 day simple moving average is -14.56%.

