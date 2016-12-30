Is Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 30177.33, Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) has a large market cap size. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE: IMO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/16/1986. Imperial Oil Limited is in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Imperial Oil Limited, is 149.02, and so far today it has a volume of 61090. Performance year to date since the 7/16/1986 is 8.58%.

To help you determine whether Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 48.73 and forward P/E is 19.17. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Imperial Oil Limited has a value for PEG of 4.2. P/S ratio is 1.67 and the P/B ratio is 1.66. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 164.1 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) is trading at, 34.89 (-0.14% today), Imperial Oil Limited has a dividend yield of 1.29%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 59.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.72, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 205.87% after growing -70.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 109.40%, and -6.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 863.69, and the number of shares float is 256.72. The senior management bring insider ownership to 69.60%, and institutional ownership is at 18.10%. The float short is 2.36%, with the short ratio at a value of 40.67. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.90%, and also a return on investment of 3.40%.

The ability for Imperial Oil Limited, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.29 and total debt/equity is 0.3. In terms of margins, Imperial Oil Limited has a gross margin of 12.40%, with its operating margin at 0.70%, and Imperial Oil Limited has a profit margin of 3.40%.

The 52 week high is -5.32%, with 38.01% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.09% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.90%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.