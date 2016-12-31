Is Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 19171.44, Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has a large market cap size. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/4/1993. Incyte Corporation is in the Biotechnology industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Incyte Corporation, is 1377.46, and so far today it has a volume of 514840. Performance year to date since the 11/4/1993 is -5.98%.

To help you determine whether Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 136.49 and forward P/E is 69.93. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Incyte Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.18. P/S ratio is 18.74 and the P/B ratio is 51.76. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 26.75 and 113.37 respectively.

At the current price Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) is trading at, 100 (-1.92% today), Incyte Corporation has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.75, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 133.65% after growing 112.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 187.00%, and 43.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 188.03, and the number of shares float is 187.06. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 96.80%. The float short is 2.09%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.83. Management has seen a return on assets of 11.90%, and also a return on investment of 6.30%.

The ability for Incyte Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.7, and quick ratio is 3.7. Long term debt/equity is 1.74 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Incyte Corporation has a gross margin of 95.30%, with its operating margin at 16.40%, and Incyte Corporation has a profit margin of 14.70%.

The 52 week high is -10.06%, with 81.82% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.25% and the 200 day simple moving average is 17.04%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.