Is Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 33160.43, Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has a large market cap size. Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/11/1999. Infosys Limited is in the Technical & System Software industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Infosys Limited, is 5018.85, and so far today it has a volume of 2402096. Performance year to date since the 3/11/1999 is -10.11%.

To help you determine whether Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.2 and forward P/E is 14.57. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Infosys Limited has a value for PEG of 1.39. P/S ratio is 3.38 and the P/B ratio is 3.53. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 6.74 and 55.39 respectively.

At the current price Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is trading at, 14.82 (0.58% today), Infosys Limited has a dividend yield of 2.58%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 23.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.91, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.47% after growing 3.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 6.10%, and 10.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2249.69, and the number of shares float is 2000.73. The senior management bring insider ownership to 18.20%, and institutional ownership is at 19.00%. The float short is 2.35%, with the short ratio at a value of 9.37. Management has seen a return on assets of 18.70%, and also a return on investment of 16.80%.

The ability for Infosys Limited, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.9, and quick ratio is 3.9. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Infosys Limited has a gross margin of 36.70%, with its operating margin at 24.80%, and Infosys Limited has a profit margin of 21.20%.

The 52 week high is -26.02%, with 7.90% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.17% and the 200 day simple moving average is -10.99%.

