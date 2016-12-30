Is ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 53885.9, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has a large market cap size. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/18/1996. ING Groep N.V. is in the Life Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for ING Groep N.V., is 3069.41, and so far today it has a volume of 1140459. Performance year to date since the 11/18/1996 is 10.04%.

To help you determine whether ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 12.1 and forward P/E is 11.49. PEG perhaps more useful shows that ING Groep N.V. has a value for PEG of 3.9. P/S ratio is 1.4 and the P/B ratio is 1.05. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.26 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is trading at, 14.08 (1.00% today), ING Groep N.V. has a dividend yield of 5.31%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 15.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.15, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 1.42% after growing 133.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 36.30%, and -69.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 3865.56, and the number of shares float is 3838.01. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.00%, and institutional ownership is at 2.40%. The float short is 0.06%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.7. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.60%, and also a return on investment of 4.00%.

The ability for ING Groep N.V., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 2.54 and total debt/equity is 2.54. In terms of margins, ING Groep N.V. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 33.20%, and ING Groep N.V. has a profit margin of 14.00%.

The 52 week high is -4.09%, with 55.57% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.63% and the 200 day simple moving average is 16.28%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.