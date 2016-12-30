Is Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 19587.74, Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has a large market cap size. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE: IR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/1/1985. Ingersoll-Rand Plc is in the Diversified Machinery industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is 2148.05, and so far today it has a volume of 638128. Performance year to date since the 7/1/1985 is 39.52%.

To help you determine whether Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.41 and forward P/E is 16.78. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Ingersoll-Rand Plc has a value for PEG of 1.46. P/S ratio is 1.45 and the P/B ratio is 2.9. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 13.02 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) is trading at, 75.03 (-0.71% today), Ingersoll-Rand Plc has a dividend yield of 2.12%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 21.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.64, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.09% after growing -21.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 19.00%, and 2.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 259.2, and the number of shares float is 257.51. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 84.20%. The float short is 2.96%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.55. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.80%, and also a return on investment of 9.10%.

The ability for Ingersoll-Rand Plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.55 and total debt/equity is 0.6. In terms of margins, Ingersoll-Rand Plc has a gross margin of 30.90%, with its operating margin at 11.80%, and Ingersoll-Rand Plc has a profit margin of 11.20%.

The 52 week high is -5.28%, with 62.68% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.54% and the 200 day simple moving average is 12.40%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.