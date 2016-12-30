Is Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 173543.67, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has a large market cap size. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/17/1980. Intel Corporation is in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Intel Corporation, is 20526.94, and so far today it has a volume of 8031948. Performance year to date since the 3/17/1980 is 9.93%.

To help you determine whether Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.24 and forward P/E is 13.04. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Intel Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.72. P/S ratio is 3 and the P/B ratio is 2.75. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.77 and 30.36 respectively.

At the current price Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is trading at, 36.24 (-1.15% today), Intel Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.84%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 58.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.13, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.36% after growing 0.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 8.60%, and 9.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 4733.87, and the number of shares float is 4727.1. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.04%, and institutional ownership is at 66.70%. The float short is 1.64%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.78. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.70%, and also a return on investment of 13.60%.

The ability for Intel Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.8, and quick ratio is 1.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.38 and total debt/equity is 0.44. In terms of margins, Intel Corporation has a gross margin of 61.60%, with its operating margin at 21.60%, and Intel Corporation has a profit margin of 17.90%.

The 52 week high is -4.81%, with 34.06% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.64% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.52%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.