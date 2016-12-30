Is Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14872.77, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has a large market cap size. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/4/2007. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is in the Investment Brokerage – National industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc., is 436.76, and so far today it has a volume of 80885. Performance year to date since the 5/4/2007 is -16.06%.

To help you determine whether Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 24.71 and forward P/E is 22.36. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.65. P/S ratio is 9.6 and the P/B ratio is 2.48. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.55 and 94.73 respectively.

At the current price Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) is trading at, 36.54 (0.94% today), Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.10%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 26.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.47, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 1.50% after growing 1.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -15.00%, and -2.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 410.85, and the number of shares float is 407.21. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.60%, and institutional ownership is at 84.80%. The float short is 0.92%, with the short ratio at a value of 8.57. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.20%, and also a return on investment of 48.10%.

The ability for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0.02. In terms of margins, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a gross margin of 95.20%, with its operating margin at 55.50%, and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a profit margin of 6.30%.

The 52 week high is -16.93%, with 25.23% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.56% and the 200 day simple moving average is -0.12%.

