Is Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 33922.25, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has a large market cap size. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/16/2005. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is in the Diversified Investments industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., is 2979.81, and so far today it has a volume of 640800. Performance year to date since the 11/16/2005 is 11.63%.

To help you determine whether Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 23.11 and forward P/E is 18.38. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.73. P/S ratio is 8.01 and the P/B ratio is 2.17. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 70.38 and 28.41 respectively.

At the current price Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is trading at, 56.44 (-0.09% today), Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.20%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 26.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.44, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.87% after growing 34.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 4.00%, and 32.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 600.5, and the number of shares float is 580.21. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 93.50%. The float short is 0.75%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.46. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.90%, and also a return on investment of 6.30%.

The ability for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 0.3 and total debt/equity is 0.41. In terms of margins, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 47.90%, and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a profit margin of 34.00%.

The 52 week high is -5.65%, with 25.79% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.35% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.81%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.