Is International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 158744.82, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has a large market cap size. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1962. International Business Machines Corporation is in the Information Technology Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for International Business Machines Corporation, is 3544.08, and so far today it has a volume of 1372086. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1962 is 25.67%.

To help you determine whether International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.58 and forward P/E is 11.98. PEG perhaps more useful shows that International Business Machines Corporation has a value for PEG of 4.77. P/S ratio is 1.98 and the P/B ratio is 9.34. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 15.73 and 17.1 respectively.

At the current price International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is trading at, 165.94 (-0.40% today), International Business Machines Corporation has a dividend yield of 3.36%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 43.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 12.27, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 2.99% after growing -12.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -1.50%, and -0.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 952.85, and the number of shares float is 948.81. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.05%, and institutional ownership is at 59.30%. The float short is 2.59%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.94. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.20%, and also a return on investment of 23.40%.

The ability for International Business Machines Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 2.09 and total debt/equity is 2.5. In terms of margins, International Business Machines Corporation has a gross margin of 48.40%, with its operating margin at 13.90%, and International Business Machines Corporation has a profit margin of 14.80%.

The 52 week high is -2.36%, with 45.99% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.85% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.13%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.