Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 21849.14, International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has a large market cap size. International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1970. International Paper Company is in the Packaging & Containers industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for International Paper Company, is 2861.65, and so far today it has a volume of 902866. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1970 is 47.79%.

To help you determine whether International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 25.49 and forward P/E is 13.28. PEG perhaps more useful shows that International Paper Company has a value for PEG of 3.31. P/S ratio is 1.03 and the P/B ratio is 5.21. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.53 and 37.54 respectively.

At the current price International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) is trading at, 52.99 (-0.71% today), International Paper Company has a dividend yield of 3.47%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 83.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.09, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 20.19% after growing 68.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 42.60%, and -7.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 409.39, and the number of shares float is 408.68. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 82.90%. The float short is 2.62%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.74. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.80%, and also a return on investment of 11.50%.

The ability for International Paper Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.3, and quick ratio is 1.7. Long term debt/equity is 2.57 and total debt/equity is 2.59. In terms of margins, International Paper Company has a gross margin of 28.50%, with its operating margin at 7.20%, and International Paper Company has a profit margin of 4.10%.

The 52 week high is -3.09%, with 70.22% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.96% and the 200 day simple moving average is 18.23%.

