Is Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 29494.22, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has a large market cap size. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/22/1993. Intuit Inc. is in the Application Software industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Intuit Inc., is 1266, and so far today it has a volume of 690284. Performance year to date since the 3/22/1993 is 20.49%.

To help you determine whether Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 37.09 and forward P/E is 23.19. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Intuit Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.13. P/S ratio is 6.2 and the P/B ratio is 31.66. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 48.75 and 33.9 respectively.

At the current price Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is trading at, 114.5 (-0.37% today), Intuit Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.18%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 32.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.1, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 13.86% after growing 110.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -2.00%, and 9.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 256.65, and the number of shares float is 242.75. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 86.60%. The float short is 1.17%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.24. Management has seen a return on assets of 22.40%, and also a return on investment of 39.10%.

The ability for Intuit Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.6, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.51 and total debt/equity is 1.18. In terms of margins, Intuit Inc. has a gross margin of 83.80%, with its operating margin at 25.40%, and Intuit Inc. has a profit margin of 20.60%.

The 52 week high is -3.51%, with 30.98% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.40% and the 200 day simple moving average is 5.33%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.