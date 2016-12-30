Is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 24545.37, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has a large market cap size. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/16/2000. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Intuitive Surgical, Inc., is 361.44, and so far today it has a volume of 154367. Performance year to date since the 6/16/2000 is 16.55%.

To help you determine whether Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 34.34 and forward P/E is 25.98. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.65. P/S ratio is 9.35 and the P/B ratio is 4.45. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 11.08 and 25.96 respectively.

At the current price Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is trading at, 634.22 (-0.37% today), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 18.54, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.45% after growing 39.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 20.70%, and 15.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 38.56, and the number of shares float is 38.3. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.80%, and institutional ownership is at 93.40%. The float short is 3.35%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.55. Management has seen a return on assets of 13.00%, and also a return on investment of 13.20%.

The ability for Intuitive Surgical, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 5.5, and quick ratio is 5.2. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a gross margin of 69.40%, with its operating margin at 35.30%, and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a profit margin of 27.50%.

The 52 week high is -12.79%, with 26.34% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.31% and the 200 day simple moving average is -3.59%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.