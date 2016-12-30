Is Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12372.61, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has a large market cap size. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/25/1995. Invesco Ltd. is in the Asset Management industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Invesco Ltd., is 3672.32, and so far today it has a volume of 1034102. Performance year to date since the 8/25/1995 is -6.58%.

To help you determine whether Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.1 and forward P/E is 11.73. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Invesco Ltd. has a value for PEG of 1.49. P/S ratio is 2.59 and the P/B ratio is 1.61. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.82 and 27.97 respectively.

At the current price Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is trading at, 30.35 (0.85% today), Invesco Ltd. has a dividend yield of 3.72%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 55.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.99, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.36% after growing -0.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 0.50%, and -5.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 411.05, and the number of shares float is 402.18. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 85.50%. The float short is 1.96%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.14. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.50%, and also a return on investment of 6.10%.

The ability for Invesco Ltd., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.77 and total debt/equity is 0.77. In terms of margins, Invesco Ltd. has a gross margin of 70.00%, with its operating margin at 24.80%, and Invesco Ltd. has a profit margin of 17.40%.

The 52 week high is -8.95%, with 34.36% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.00% and the 200 day simple moving average is 2.73%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.