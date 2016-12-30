Is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 63302.05, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has a large market cap size. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/25/2002. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is in the Foreign Regional Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., is 14448.86, and so far today it has a volume of 5946186. Performance year to date since the 2/25/2002 is 85.56%.

To help you determine whether Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 10.33 and forward P/E is 9.93. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a value for PEG of 1.55. P/S ratio is 1.32 and the P/B ratio is 2. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.31 and 4.42 respectively.

At the current price Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is trading at, 10.29 (-0.58% today), Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a dividend yield of 0.48%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 29.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -0.57% after growing 14.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -41.60%, and 1.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 6116.14, and the number of shares float is 3111.35. The senior management bring insider ownership to 52.10%, and institutional ownership is at 24.30%. The float short is 0.75%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.61. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.70%, and also a return on investment of 8.00%.

The ability for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.19 and total debt/equity is 5.21. In terms of margins, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 28.30%, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a profit margin of 14.20%.

The 52 week high is -14.31%, with 119.03% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.76% and the 200 day simple moving average is 12.54%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.