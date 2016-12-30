Is J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10885.53, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has a large market cap size. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is in the Trucking industry and Services sector. Average volume for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., is 1010.33, and so far today it has a volume of 186451. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 34.15%.

To help you determine whether J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 25.74 and forward P/E is 23.24. PEG perhaps more useful shows that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.08. P/S ratio is 1.69 and the P/B ratio is 7.91. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 1979.19 and 109.4 respectively.

At the current price J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) is trading at, 96.98 (-0.37% today), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.90%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 22.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.78, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.00% after growing 15.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -2.50%, and 6.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 111.83, and the number of shares float is 87.9. The senior management bring insider ownership to 2.80%, and institutional ownership is at 72.60%. The float short is 4.52%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.94. Management has seen a return on assets of 11.70%, and also a return on investment of 19.70%.

The ability for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.68 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a gross margin of 20.10%, with its operating margin at 11.10%, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a profit margin of 6.70%.

The 52 week high is -5.27%, with 54.21% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.86% and the 200 day simple moving average is 15.43%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.