Is JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 37195.18, JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has a large market cap size. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/22/2014. JD.com, Inc. is in the Internet Information Providers industry and Technology sector. Average volume for JD.com, Inc., is 9463.2, and so far today it has a volume of 2087284. Performance year to date since the 5/22/2014 is -20.53%.

To help you determine whether JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 135.66. PEG perhaps more useful shows that JD.com, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.1 and the P/B ratio is 7.26. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 6.95 and 29.6 respectively.

At the current price JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is trading at, 25.29 (-1.35% today), JD.com, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -1.02, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 2000.00% after growing 36.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -65.00%, and 37.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1450.67, and the number of shares float is 1214.92. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.84%, and institutional ownership is at 60.70%. The float short is 3.73%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.79. Management has seen a return on assets of -8.40%, and also a return on investment of -17.50%.

The ability for JD.com, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.29 and total debt/equity is 0.68. In terms of margins, JD.com, Inc. has a gross margin of 14.90%, with its operating margin at -2.50%, and JD.com, Inc. has a profit margin of -4.10%.

The 52 week high is -22.67%, with 29.65% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.29% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.76%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.