Is Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 39143.36, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has a large market cap size. Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/27/1985. Johnson Controls International plc is in the Auto Parts industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Johnson Controls International plc, is 5739.41, and so far today it has a volume of 2437024. Performance year to date since the 3/27/1985 is 34.40%.

To help you determine whether Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 13.44. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Johnson Controls International plc has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.04 and the P/B ratio is 1.15. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 14.4 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is trading at, 41.13 (-1.32% today), Johnson Controls International plc has a dividend yield of 2.69%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.82, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 15.27% after growing -159.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -245.40%, and 2.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 939.14, and the number of shares float is 932.01. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 81.50%. The float short is 0.79%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.28. Management has seen a return on assets of -3.50%, and also a return on investment of -1.50%.

The ability for Johnson Controls International plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.61 and total debt/equity is 0.68. In terms of margins, Johnson Controls International plc has a gross margin of 19.40%, with its operating margin at 4.60%, and Johnson Controls International plc has a profit margin of -2.30%.

The 52 week high is -15.53%, with 45.17% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -5.28% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.17%.

