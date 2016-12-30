Is Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10713.93, Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has a large market cap size. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/25/1999. Juniper Networks, Inc. is in the Networking & Communication Devices industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Juniper Networks, Inc., is 4497.69, and so far today it has a volume of 689732. Performance year to date since the 6/25/1999 is 4.50%.

To help you determine whether Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.33 and forward P/E is 12.69. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Juniper Networks, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.51. P/S ratio is 2.18 and the P/B ratio is 2.26. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.61 and 20.68 respectively.

At the current price Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) is trading at, 28.17 (-0.70% today), Juniper Networks, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.41%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 25.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.55, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.07% after growing 317.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -11.70%, and 2.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 377.65, and the number of shares float is 367.05. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 87.90%. The float short is 2.91%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.38. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.70%, and also a return on investment of 10.60%.

The ability for Juniper Networks, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.3, and quick ratio is 2.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.45 and total debt/equity is 0.45. In terms of margins, Juniper Networks, Inc. has a gross margin of 62.70%, with its operating margin at 17.90%, and Juniper Networks, Inc. has a profit margin of 12.20%.

The 52 week high is -3.56%, with 34.09% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.26% and the 200 day simple moving average is 17.13%.

