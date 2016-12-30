Is KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14873.05, KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) has a large market cap size. KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: KB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/13/2001. KB Financial Group, Inc. is in the Foreign Regional Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for KB Financial Group, Inc., is 145.13, and so far today it has a volume of 34828. Performance year to date since the 11/13/2001 is 26.23%.

To help you determine whether KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 7.96 and forward P/E is 8.36. PEG perhaps more useful shows that KB Financial Group, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.04. P/S ratio is 1.8 and the P/B ratio is 0.54. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.53 and 9.78 respectively.

At the current price KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) is trading at, 35.38 (0.57% today), KB Financial Group, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.42%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 18.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.42, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -22.75% after growing 21.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 39.90%, and -2.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 422.77, and the number of shares float is 358.98. The senior management bring insider ownership to 12.60%, and institutional ownership is at 6.60%. The float short is 0.04%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.02. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.60%, and also a return on investment of 6.40%.

The ability for KB Financial Group, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.57 and total debt/equity is 1.57. In terms of margins, KB Financial Group, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 53.30%, and KB Financial Group, Inc. has a profit margin of 20.50%.

The 52 week high is -8.25%, with 54.90% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.46% and the 200 day simple moving average is 9.51%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.