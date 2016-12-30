Is Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 25984.37, Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has a large market cap size. Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/17/1984. Kellogg Company is in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Kellogg Company, is 1640.77, and so far today it has a volume of 439184. Performance year to date since the 12/17/1984 is 5.11%.

To help you determine whether Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 37.18 and forward P/E is 18.58. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Kellogg Company has a value for PEG of 5.63. P/S ratio is 1.99 and the P/B ratio is 11.85. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 75.1 and 59.6 respectively.

At the current price Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) is trading at, 73.59 (-0.50% today), Kellogg Company has a dividend yield of 2.81%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 100.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.99, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.06% after growing -1.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 43.20%, and -2.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 351.33, and the number of shares float is 348.66. The senior management bring insider ownership to 19.60%, and institutional ownership is at 82.00%. The float short is 1.57%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.33. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.60%, and also a return on investment of 9.40%.

The ability for Kellogg Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.7, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 2.88 and total debt/equity is 3.61. In terms of margins, Kellogg Company has a gross margin of 39.10%, with its operating margin at 9.60%, and Kellogg Company has a profit margin of 5.40%.

The 52 week high is -14.44%, with 9.97% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.40% and the 200 day simple moving average is -3.66%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.