Is KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 19455.21, KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has a large market cap size. KeyCorp is in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for KeyCorp, is 16178.19, and so far today it has a volume of 6255194. Performance year to date since the 11/5/1987 is 40.89%.

To help you determine whether KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.53 and forward P/E is 13.98. PEG perhaps more useful shows that KeyCorp has a value for PEG of 1.82. P/S ratio is 6.64 and the P/B ratio is 1.29. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 5.22 and 14.56 respectively.

At the current price KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is trading at, 18.3 (1.05% today), KeyCorp has a dividend yield of 1.88%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 36.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.88, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 18.59% after growing 1.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -35.60%, and 34.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1074.28, and the number of shares float is 1074.28. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 79.20%. The float short is 2.13%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.41. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.70%, and also a return on investment of 9.10%.

The ability for KeyCorp, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.91 and total debt/equity is 0.91. In terms of margins, KeyCorp has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 79.80%, and KeyCorp has a profit margin of 26.10%.

The 52 week high is -1.72%, with 90.07% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 11.26% and the 200 day simple moving average is 41.08%.

