Is Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 41288.4, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has a large market cap size. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/17/1984. Kimberly-Clark Corporation is in the Personal Products industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Kimberly-Clark Corporation, is 1897.85, and so far today it has a volume of 663781. Performance year to date since the 12/17/1984 is -6.91%.

To help you determine whether Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.94 and forward P/E is 18.17. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.75. P/S ratio is 2.27 and the P/B ratio is 138.65. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 46.71 and 46.65 respectively.

At the current price Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) is trading at, 114.02 (-0.92% today), Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a dividend yield of 3.20%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 65.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.5, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.53% after growing -29.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 7.80%, and -2.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 358.78, and the number of shares float is 356.42. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.34%, and institutional ownership is at 70.00%. The float short is 1.47%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.76. Management has seen a return on assets of 13.40%, and also a return on investment of 15.60%.

The ability for Kimberly-Clark Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 21.76 and total debt/equity is 25.79. In terms of margins, Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a gross margin of 36.30%, with its operating margin at 17.10%, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a profit margin of 11.00%.

The 52 week high is -16.64%, with 3.27% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.02% and the 200 day simple moving average is -8.23%.

