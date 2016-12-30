Is Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10582.55, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has a large market cap size. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/22/1991. Kimco Realty Corporation is in the REIT – Retail industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Kimco Realty Corporation, is 3922.82, and so far today it has a volume of 2294583. Performance year to date since the 11/22/1991 is -3.89%.

To help you determine whether Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.25 and forward P/E is 41.72. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Kimco Realty Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 9.01 and the P/B ratio is 1.96. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 62.07 and 74.68 respectively.

At the current price Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) is trading at, 25.26 (1.96% today), Kimco Realty Corporation has a dividend yield of 4.36%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 108.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.22, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -29.29% after growing 123.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -283.90%, and -1.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 427.06, and the number of shares float is 412.86. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 93.00%. The float short is 2.53%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.67. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.50%, and also a return on investment of 2.70%.

The ability for Kimco Realty Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.94 and total debt/equity is 0.94. In terms of margins, Kimco Realty Corporation has a gross margin of 74.70%, with its operating margin at 24.10%, and Kimco Realty Corporation has a profit margin of 33.50%.

The 52 week high is -20.94%, with 4.76% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.69% and the 200 day simple moving average is -10.64%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.