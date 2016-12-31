Is Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 46036.75, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has a large market cap size. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/11/2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. is in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Kinder Morgan, Inc., is 14792.4, and so far today it has a volume of 5314866. Performance year to date since the 2/11/2011 is 43.07%.

To help you determine whether Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 29.16. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 3.46 and the P/B ratio is 1.34. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 72.16 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is trading at, 20.64 (-0.58% today), Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.41%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.15, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 16.15% after growing -88.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -220.60%, and -10.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2217.57, and the number of shares float is 1927.74. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.30%, and institutional ownership is at 55.90%. The float short is 1.14%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.49. Management has seen a return on assets of -0.40%, and also a return on investment of 2.40%.

The ability for Kinder Morgan, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.6, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 1.11 and total debt/equity is 1.2. In terms of margins, Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a gross margin of 57.40%, with its operating margin at 15.30%, and Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a profit margin of -2.50%.

The 52 week high is -11.11%, with 89.49% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.12% and the 200 day simple moving average is 4.33%.

