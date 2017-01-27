Is KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14200.66, KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) has a large market cap size. KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/15/2010. KKR & Co. L.P. is in the Asset Management industry and Financial sector. Average volume for KKR & Co. L.P., is 2784.33, and so far today it has a volume of 578199. Performance year to date since the 7/15/2010 is 15.66%.

To help you determine whether KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 67.94 and forward P/E is 8.61. PEG perhaps more useful shows that KKR & Co. L.P. has a value for PEG of 2.68. P/S ratio is 8.19 and the P/B ratio is 1.49. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.09 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) is trading at, 17.72 (-0.45% today), KKR & Co. L.P. has a dividend yield of 3.60%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 190.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.26, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 177.21% after growing -12.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 274.10%, and 264.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 797.79, and the number of shares float is 797.79. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 62.90%. The float short is 0.56%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.59. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.30%, and also a return on investment of -3.70%.

The ability for KKR & Co. L.P., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 3.3 and total debt/equity is 3.3. In terms of margins, KKR & Co. L.P. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at -1.90%, and KKR & Co. L.P. has a profit margin of 8.60%.

The 52 week high is -0.78%, with 70.65% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.64% and the 200 day simple moving average is 23.93%.

