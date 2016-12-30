Is KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12399.37, KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has a large market cap size. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. KLA-Tencor Corporation is in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and Technology sector. Average volume for KLA-Tencor Corporation, is 2344.22, and so far today it has a volume of 365102. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 17.85%.

To help you determine whether KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.95 and forward P/E is 13.67. PEG perhaps more useful shows that KLA-Tencor Corporation has a value for PEG of 0.75. P/S ratio is 4.01 and the P/B ratio is 15.83. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.97 and 33.74 respectively.

At the current price KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) is trading at, 78.2 (-1.37% today), KLA-Tencor Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.72%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 41.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.97, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.55% after growing 100.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 70.80%, and 16.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 156.38, and the number of shares float is 155.51. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 89.70%. The float short is 1.89%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.25. Management has seen a return on assets of 16.10%, and also a return on investment of 21.50%.

The ability for KLA-Tencor Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 4, and quick ratio is 3.3. Long term debt/equity is 3.86 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, KLA-Tencor Corporation has a gross margin of 62.10%, with its operating margin at 33.90%, and KLA-Tencor Corporation has a profit margin of 25.10%.

The 52 week high is -6.04%, with 28.28% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.23% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.00%.

