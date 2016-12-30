Is Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 28079.82, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has a large market cap size. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/30/1987. Koninklijke Philips N.V. is in the Electronic Equipment industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Koninklijke Philips N.V., is 1317.75, and so far today it has a volume of 995779. Performance year to date since the 12/30/1987 is 23.32%.

To help you determine whether Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 71.2 and forward P/E is 17.45. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a value for PEG of 1.63. P/S ratio is 1.1 and the P/B ratio is 2.31. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 13.71 and 25.68 respectively.

At the current price Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) is trading at, 30.52 (0.63% today), Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a dividend yield of 2.97%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 80.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.43, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 18.47% after growing 77.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 15.20%, and 1.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 925.81, and the number of shares float is 914.7. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 7.20%. The float short is 0.12%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.82. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.50%, and also a return on investment of 4.10%.

The ability for Koninklijke Philips N.V., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 0.42 and total debt/equity is 0.5. In terms of margins, Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a gross margin of 42.00%, with its operating margin at 5.00%, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a profit margin of 3.20%.

The 52 week high is -0.29%, with 34.62% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.54% and the 200 day simple moving average is 10.24%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.